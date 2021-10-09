Queen Elizabeth is ‘damaging her image for ‘privately funding Prince Andrew’s fight against US sex abuse lawsuit

A royal expert has claimed the Queen is ‘damaging her image for ‘privately funding Prince Andrew’s fight against US sex abuse lawsuit.

The Duke of York, 61, is being sued in New York by Virginia Giuffre, now 38, who claims he sexually abused her on three separate occasions when she was 17 in London, New York and on billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Andrew, the Queen’s second son has ‘categorically’ denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations against him.

The royal, who is now back at his 30-room mansion at Royal Lodge in Windsor, had spent three weeks at Balmoral with his mother and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, allegedly to avoid having papers notifying him about the bombshell sex case.

Her Majesty, 95, also agreed to pay for the duke’s legal defence last year shortly after his disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight, according to the Daily Telegraph.

But royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that the Queen…