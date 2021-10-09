Reno Omokri blames Igbos for the treatment meted out on Chiwetalu Agu  

Reno Omokri has blamed Igbos for the treatment men of the Nigerian Army meted out on veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu.

Agu was arrested on Thursday, October 7 in Anambra state for wearing an outfit with a Biafran flag on it.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno compared the treatment meted on repentant Boko Haram members with that meted on Chiwetalu. He wrote;