South African teenager who stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend 25 times and set her ablaze pleads guilty to rape and murder

A teenager who stabbed an 18-year-old girl 25 times and set her alight after realising that she was still alive, has pleaded guilty to charges of rape and murder in the North West High Court, South Africa on Friday October 8.

Karabo Bahurutshe, 19, gave spine-chilling testimony and told the court that he killed his girlfriend, Gomolemo Legae from Seweding village because he did not want to go to jail after she threatened to open a case of rape against him.

Through his legal representative, Bahurutshe told the court that it had all started at a tavern where he was drinking alcohol and smoking dagga.

He said while at the tavern, Legae arrived with her friends and later told him that she wanted to have sexual intercourse with him.

Bahurutshe told the court that Legae changed her mind after he told her that they wouldn’t have sex at his place but in the streets.

Bahurutshe said he then took out a knife and forced her to undress and raped her.

“I always knew…