Popular Guinean musician, Grand P has professed his undying love for his Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

The musician took to Facebook on Friday night, October 8, to post a photo with Eudoxie,, praying that God will protect their relationship.

“I want you to be really happy with me every minute, every second. I love you very much and I am very happy to have you in my life you will remain my supernatural happiness my love,” he wrote.

“You are the greatest miracle to me, the woman most expensive, most loved person. I love you. I love you. Listen to your heart and look at me I won’t do it for you but because of my dignity I swear I’m loyal to you. nothing will change my love. May God protect our relationship. EUDOXIE YAO ′′ pawa gang”