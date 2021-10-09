You would be shocked at how many wives are wishing their husbands dead and husbands wishing their wives dead

A Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Olumide Emmanuel, has said that many people will be shocked if they know the number of wives who wish their husbands would die and husbands that in turn wish their wives would die.
While preaching in his church recently, the clergyman recounted how a man of God he knew was excited that his wife had died. According to him, the bereaved clergyman told him shortly after his wife died, that God had delivered him from his wife who he said gave him trouble.
”You will be shocked at how many wives are wishing that their husbands would die and how many husbands that are wishing their wives would die. It is a sad reality.
Many years ago, there was this man of God. One day, he came and said the wife was not feeling well. All of us were struggling pastors. We gathered money and said God will make a way.
One day the guy came to my office and from the disposition of his look, you would not believe that he has just lost his wife. He came in and was just like…
Source: Linda Ikeji