28-year-old Nigerian man arrested for selling drugs in Thailand

A 28-year-old Nigerian national identified simply as George has been arrested for peddling drugs in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking during a press briefing at immigration HQ in Suan Phlu, Bangkok on Friday, October 8, the immigration chief said that Region 1 officers were told by an informant that a black man was dealing drugs in the downtown area.

According to the immigration, the suspect was using WhatsApp to communicate with his customers.

A sting was set up for the late evening of October 5th with the informant arranging to buy drugs by meeting in the toilets of a mall in the Bang Rak, Silom area of downtown Bangkok.

Immigration knew the suspect would arrive by BTS and had staked out the Saladaeng station when they saw a black man matching the description.

He was followed and then confronted at the toilets where he tried to flush several packets of drugs down the toilet.

Police retrieved three ziplock sachets of ice and ketamine.

He said he got…