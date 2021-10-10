Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after the US rapper posted her on her Instagram Stories (video)

Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo, couldn’t contain her excitement after discovering that Cardi B posted her on her Instagram Stories.

Akuapem calls herself Cardi B’s twin and even went viral when she showed Cardi her twerking skills when the American rapper visited Ghana.

Recently, Akuapem chose to channel Cardi by recreating the rapper’s iconic look for a magazine shoot.

Cardi saw Akuapem’s version and shared side-by-side photos of her and Akuapem on her Instagram Stories. She then tagged Akuapem.

When the Ghanaian actress saw that Cardi B posted her, she did a video, expressing her excitement.

She asked God to bless Cardi and noted that while many people are trying their best to bring her down, Cardi posted her and even tagged her.

Watch her reaction in the video below.