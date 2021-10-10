Interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor confirms her relationship with MC Oluomo has ended; unveils her new man and issues warning after being accused of dating a married man (video)

Interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor has confirmed her relationship with Chairman of Lagos state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, MC Oluomo has ended.

Ehi Ogbebor unveiled her new man after he celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday October 9 in the United States.

Ehi who stated that they are two “divorced souls” madly in love, added that anyone claiming to be married to her new man should provide evidence or forever hold their peace.



She also warned her new man’s “ex-wife” not to push her into spilling all she did while they were married. The interior decorator averred that she is too peaceful and mature for that.



Ehi has been married twice, and had said earlier this year that she will give marriage another chance if the right man comes.

In another Instagram exchange with a follower, she stated that her new man has a divorce certificate and has been seperated from his wife since 2018 before they even met.

Watch the video…