Lawmakers are rejecting electronic voting for self-interest





Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega has stated that lawmakers kicking against electronic voting are doing so over their selfish interest.

Jega in his speech at a lecture titled, ‘Politics, governance and leadership recruitment in 21st century democracy,’ organised by Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development at the University of Ilorin on Saturday October 9, stated that from his own experience, one of the major ways in which the integrity of the electoral process is undermined is in the manual transmission of results from the polling units to ward, local and constituency levels.

He maintained that refusal of the National Assembly to allow INEC to transmit election results electronically was tantamount to rejecting electronic voting.

“The National Assembly, after 2019 elections, promised to review the electoral legal framework which will improve the integrity of the electoral commission. “The most important issue that…





Source: Linda Ikeji