Socialite, PrettyMike, is of the opinion that marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment. He stated this in a post he shared on his Instagram page today October 9. It reads;

”Don’t allow anybody trick u by telling u, that marriage is not an achievement….Marriage is a high achievement, an accomplishment and a beautiful union to see two people or more come together and build a awesome home and family together……but if you beg to differ , then I can only assume that your conclusions are offsprings of a myopic perception or you are simply a product of a dysfunctional environment that never gave you the chance to appreciate the true beauty of marriage.

It really requires a great deal of tolerance, zeal, patience and compromise to work ; traits which are gradually diminishing in our society.

When I see couples who put in the extra effort , defy all odds and run over hurdles to make their union work both in real life and on social media … I applaud it because…