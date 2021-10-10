Obituary of father and his two children who died after having dinner in Abia state

Mr Sunday Okechukwu Ogba, who died along with two of his children and four others after eating suya with fruit juice in Umuahia, is set to be buried on October 29.

Ogba, 52, and his two children, Chigozirim, 17, and Eberechi, 14, would all be laid to rest in their home town, Amadike, Akanu Item in Bende local government area of Abia State.

The four children of his friend, Chibuzor Ikwunze, had been spending their third term holiday in his home at Umueze Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA when the incident happened.

On Tuesday, August, 24, 2021, Ogba bought the packs of fruit juice and suya to entertain his guests and family but soon after seven persons including Ogba and his children died. Only his wife and another daughter survived.

The daughter that survived said her father brought the Suya and three packets of Juice out of which one was given to Ikunze’s kids to share, the other was given to her siblings to share while the late Sunday consumed the remaining one with…