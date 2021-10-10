This is brazen display of barbarism

Actor Charles Inojie has reacted to a viral video of female and male Islamic students being flogged mercilessly and left with graphic cane marks by their Islamic teachers.

Three Islamic teachers were seen in the video, flogging the students at the same time and changing their cane each time it broke.

Reacting to this, Inojie stated that it is a brazen display of barbarism as there are other means of administering discipline no matter the offence committed.

Revealing that he heard the incident occurred in Ilorin, he added that the Kwara State government has a duty to redeem itself before the whole world or risk raising hardened criminals that would turn around to terrorise the society tomorrow.

Inojie wrote;