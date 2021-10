Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself wearing a shirt which an inscription that read “This one!!! She No Fit Stay Man House”

Tonto Dikeh shared the photo while participating in a challenge started by singer Simi on the negativity thrown at women. Others who have participated include Adesua Etomi, Temi Otedola, Osas Ighodalo and others