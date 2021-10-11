Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video)

Actress Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday on Sunday, October 10.

The mum of one shared a lovely video of her husband, Ned Nwoko, and son, Munir, having dinner to celebrate her birthday. The video shows her husband feeding her at a restaurant in the middle east while the actress couldn’t hide her excitement .

”Hubby decided to make this birthday trip a religious history tutorial. Away from everyone just us three and I must confess I love every bit of it…..from the calmness of the environment, to a very beautiful weather, And the historical background of the Arab Israeli crisis. But more importantly the biblical importance of river Jordan and place where Jesus Christ was baptised were also so surreal ”

Watch the lovely video of Ned feeding Regina below