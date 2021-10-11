Climate change protester says she ‘won’t eat’ until Boris Johnson gives in to climate change demands

Topless climate change protester Laura Amherst has vowed that she “won’t eat” until Boris Johnson gives in to demands for climate change.

The 31-year-old politics student from Bristol claims to have written to the Prime Minister “detailing how his targets and future plans aren’t good enough” and claims she will go on hunger strike until she is listened to.

In a new post on Instagram, the Extinction Rebellion activist who has gone topless many times to raise awareness about climate change, said: “I have made the decision to not eat any more food until Boris Johnson actually addresses this letter and Extinction Rebellion’s demands.

“And now I know this is going to be extremely dangerous to me, and I’m scared, nervous myself, but I have to do all that I can and I’ve made.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a couple of weeks and I’ve made this decision and I’m prepared. This is going to sound so dramatic, but I’m prepared to die for this.

“It’s really…