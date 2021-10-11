Davido invites airport staff inside his private jet to take a picture with him after his bodyguard shoved him away

Singer Davido has warmed the hearts of many following his kind gesture to an airport staff on Sunday, October 10.

He was at the airport in Benin City over the weekend and was about to board a private jet when he was approached by one of the airport staff who wanted to take a picture with him. His bodyguard however shoved the airport staff away, preventing him from taking a picture with the superstar.

Davido later invited the airport staff into the private jet where he posed for a photo with him.

Watch a video showing the moment the airport staff was shoved away by the singer’s bodyguard below