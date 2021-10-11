Governor El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old as head of Kaduna investment agency

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has appointed 28-year-old Khalil Nur Khalil as executive secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

The graduate of the business and economics from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Cyprus, was the investment intelligence director at KADIPA (the youngest person to assume the role in the history of Kaduna) before his recent appointment.

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to el-Rufai on media also announced other changes in the governor’s cabinet.

The Governor’s Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi was redeployed to the planning and budget commission.

Jaafaru Sani, Thomas Gyang, Halima Lawal, Ibrahim Hussaini, Shehu Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Kabir Mato and Idris Nyam were assigned to the ministries of environment, works, education, agriculture, local government, business, innovation and sports respectively.

Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa was appointed administrator, Zaria Metropolitan Authority;…