New Superman, Jon Kent announced to be bisexual by DC comics

DC Comics has announced that Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane is bisexual.

Jon Kent, currently known as “the Superman of Earth,” will go public with his sexuality in the November 9 issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” when he starts a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura, indicating the Kryptonian apple does not fall far from the tree.

Lots of stuff happened to the super-tyke, including but not limited to the kind of narratively convenient rapid aging that a lot of sitcom moppets undergo.

Introduced in July 2015, Jonathan Samuel Kent has been through some huge shifts in the past six years. After surviving a major multiversal event that “fixed” the shattered DC Universe, Jon became Superboy and often teamed up with the Damian Wayne Robin as the “Super Sons.” While he started out as a pre-teen, Jon did something that rarely happens in comics: He actually aged. After a mission into space with his…