US Navy Engineer and wife arrested by FBI for selling nuclear submarine secrets to undercover FBI agent who posed as a foreign agent

A US navy nuclear submarine engineer and his wife have been charged by the FBI for allegedly trying to sell nuclear secrets to what they thought was a foreign state.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana were arrested in West Virginia on Saturday, October 9, the Justice Department announced.

They tried to sell nuclear submarine design data, hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, to someone they thought represented another country, not knowing it was an undercover FBI agent.

According to the statement, Toebbe and his partner aged 42 and 45 respectively, have now been charged under the Atomic Energy Act.

Toebbe worked in the US Navy’s nuclear propulsion programme and had national security clearance hence his ability to get nuclear data

The Justice Department in it’s announcement said that in April 2020 he sent a package to a foreign government containing restricted data and a message suggesting a covert relationship, so that they could buy more data from him.

He then allegedly…