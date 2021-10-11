What would make a man walk out on you after 3 kids

Interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor has again called out the estranged wife of her new boyfriend on Instagram.

Ehi, who is twice divorced, is being dragged online for dating a man people are claiming is ‘married’ but she’s insisting he is divorced.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ehi threatened to post names of the estranged wife’s alleged “married men boyfriends.” She also debunked reports that she’s family friends with the woman.

Ehi and her new man made their public debut at his 50th birthday in New York last night. See Ehi’s post below…