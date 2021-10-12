11 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested with eight exotic cars in Benin City (photos)

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Sunday, October 10, arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin.

The suspects were arrested in separate locations in the City based on actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Those arrested are Osahon Bright, Aigbe Joseph, Stephen Isibor, Trust Odagwe, Francis Ezomo, David Courage, Ehis Okenedo, Omoragbo Paul, Obehi Owman and Godwill Jacob.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include mobile phones and eight exotic cars – a Mercedes Benz GLK 350, Mercedes Benz C300, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes-Benz C300, Mercedes Benz GLE63, Range Rover, Toyota Camry and Toyota Venza.

According to EFCC, the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are completed.