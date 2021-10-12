Bandits attack Catholic seminary in Kaduna, kidnap students

Bandits have reportedly attacked Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community, Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Channels Television reported that the gunmen invaded the school on Monday night and started shooting sporadically, creating fear and anxiety among the students and staff of the school.

They later took an unconfirmed number of students away to an unknown destination before local vigilantes arrived and stopped them from abducting more students.

Kaduna Police Command spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident, saying that the police Tactical team is currently at the school to confirm the number of students kidnapped and how the incident happened.