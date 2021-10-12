DSS allegedly moves actor Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has been moved to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS), The Nation reports.

Recall that the actor was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, for adorning a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor. The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra which has been accused of several acts of terrorism. He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

A relative of the actor who spoke on the recent development said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.