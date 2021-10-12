Have you seen my wife? How will I leave iPhone 13 and follow iPhone 3

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to a lady’s appeal for him to become her sugar daddy.

The lady, Ahuoyiza Blizzcute had dropped a comment which read “Hello handsome, can you be my sugar Zadddddy.”

Reacting to the comment, Omokri asked the follower if she has seen his wife. Comparing her to his wife, he wondered why he will “leave an iPhone 13 and follow iPhone 3”. He described it as “bitter cola daddy”, adding that he needs a better life and not a bitter one.

Omokri wrote;