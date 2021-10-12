“I wish I had responded differently” Nse Ikpe-Etim speaks as her sister, Uyaiedu, and 2 other LGBTQ Nigerians share their coming out experience (video)

Three Nigerians, who are part of the LGBTQ community, have shared their Coming Out experience and how their loved ones received the news.

Bibi, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, and Biodun featured in a documentary with the loved ones who they opened up to about their sexuality.

Biodun, born male but who now identifies as a transwoman, first came out as transgender to a friend named Esco. She also appeared on the show with her brother.

Speaking, Bidoun’s brother recalled when Biodun came out as trans to him, saying: “I already knew that all you needed was love, which I gave you from back in school.

“Before you started thinking of being a trans woman, I had already been calling you ‘my daughter’. Back in school when your pronouns were still he and him, I was still calling you ‘my daughter’ and no one around us knew why I was doing that.”

Biodun’s brother added: “If being a transwoman could make her happy, then she should go ahead with it.

“So, when she came out to me, I…