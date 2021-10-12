Man dodges death after his phone case blocked a bullet fired at him

A man managed to escape death after his Incredible Hulk mobile phone case blocked a bullet which was fired at him.

The unnamed victim was shot on October 7 and was admitted to the University Hospital in the city of Petrolina in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

Police rushed to the scene but the suspects reportedly fled before officers had arrived, and the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Doctors initially feared the worse for the victim, until they realised that the bullet didn’t penetrate his skin.

It was reported that the bullet had only grazed the victim’s hip before being blocked by his Incredible Hulk phone case.

It was reported that the man was shot during an attempted robbery in a rural area of the municipality of Petrolina.

The suspects are yet to have been identified and it is unclear as to whether the police will continue to investigate the case going forward.