We still share the same bedroom





Olukayode Salako, the husband of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has dismissed rumors that their marriage has crashed.

In a post shared on his Facebook page this evening, Olukayode stated that he and Foluke woke up from the same bed today. He stated that they would be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in four months’ time. Mr. Salako stated that their marriage has the same issues other couples experience but he will not leave his wife.

”Foluke Daramola Salako and I still share the same bedroom. In fact, we woke up on that same bed this morning. Let those silly merchants of beer parlor and pepper soup joint journalism continue to write their rubbish about us. They have been doing it since we got married. They have started circulating another false and unfounded silly-gossip information about our marriage this time again. They will continue to write their rubbish and we will continue to bond better and better in it for the celebration of the fantasy of our 10…





Source: Linda Ikeji