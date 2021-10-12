Woman slips into coma and suffers burn on 90 percent of her body after jumping into hot spring to save her dog

A 20-year-old woman identified as Laiha Slayton has been in coma for over a week, after jumping into a hot spring (a naturally occurring spring of water that is hotter than 98 degrees Fahrenheit when it flows from the ground) to rescue her dog.

Laiha suffered burns to over 90% of her body when she jumped into the 200°F (93°C) geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

Her puppy, Rusty which ran away from her car while she was visiting her 48-year-old Dad on October 4, reportedly jumped into Maiden’s Grave Spring and died from his injuries.

Her father, Woodrow who helped her out of the water burnt his foot and it was gathered that she was treated by park rangers and a local fire service. Laiha was then transported by helicopter to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, United States.

Laiha was identified through a GoFundMe campaign set up by her sister Kamilla, who has been providing updates via social media on her sister’s condition….