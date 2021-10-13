Boxing champ, Chris Eubank mugged by thief who ran off with his Louis Vuitton bag in London

Boxing icon, Chris Eubank was mugged for his £400 Louis Vuitton bag by thief in London.

The former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion said he was left ‘stunned’ when the ‘brazen’ mugger grabbed the brown designer clutch bag from his hands in Edgware Road.

The retired fighter and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star, 55, says the mugging took place as he walked out of a Barclays bank branch on Tuesday, October 12.

Ms Eubank told the Evening Standard: ‘I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned. He couldn’t have known who I was because he wouldn’t have tried it. He was just looking at the prize.

‘It was over in seconds and he was down the road like a sprinter with a baton.’

Mr Eubank said the ‘brazen’ but ‘well-dressed’ crook made off so fast he didn’t have time to chase him. Instead, the retired boxer said he ran back into the bank to report the mugging and the police were called.

‘It’s a sign of the times – they don’t care about…