Kano State Govt directs contestants to undergo mandatory drug test

The Kano State Government has directed contestants seeking executive council positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to undergo a mandatory drug test.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday, said all interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening, beginning from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, to the close of nomination form sale.

Garba said the decision was part of the government’s policy to rid Kano of illicit substance, insisting that no aspirant would be allowed without NDLEA certification.

He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling party.

“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,”…