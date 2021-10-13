Now I understand why being a housewife is attractive to some people

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim has disclosed that she now understands why being a housewife is attractive to some people.

The reality show star said this while reacting to a post which encouraged people not to be hard on themselves even if they are not operating at 100% productivity. The post had also said people should take breaks in between the chaos, as their health is their primary currency.

Erica in her reaction to the post, recalled asking herself if is she is always ‘going to be working on a million things forever’. She also wondered when she will just chill and enjoy, adding that she now understands why being a housewife is attractive to some people.

See her tweet………………….