Police arrest fake soldier who steals from women after promising to marry them

The suspect with some of the recovered items

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man, Mkwatula, who stole from women after lying that he was a Malawi Defence Force soldier and he would marry them.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Rabecca Kwisongole said the suspect has been proposing love to women, cohabiting with them and promising to marry them.

According to Kwisongole, days after cohabiting with a woman, Mkwatula would steal their valuables ranging from motorcycles, plasma TVs, speakers, cellphones, duvets and cash.

“Police records show three cases were registered against him and he is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of theft and fraudulent pretence of marriage contrary to sections 278 and 161 of the Penal Code,” said Kwisongole.

Meanwhile, police have managed to recover a motorcycle, plasma TV, cellphones, a speaker and a duvet.

The suspect hails from Mdala village Traditional Authority Amidu in Balaka district.