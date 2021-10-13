Sunday Igboho diagnosed with likely kidney problem in Beninise prison -Lawyer claims

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness.

One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyyu, who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Yoruba, said Igboho developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody. According to him, the agitator has also been critically ill and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Recall that Igboho’s home in Ibadan was raided by security agents on July 1, 2021. While Igboho escaped, 12 of his aides were arrested and later arraigned in court.

Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife, while attempting to travel to Germany and has since then been in detention.

Speaking during the interview, Aliyyu said