US blogger, Gabby Petito was strangled to death

A 22-year-old American blogger who went missing on a road trip with her fiancé was strangled to death, a Wyoming coroner has ruled.

Gabby Petito had been dead for several weeks when her body was found last month near a national park the couple had visited, coroner Brent Blue said.

Ms Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the case but has been missing since mid-September.

The Long Island woman’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest, and Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue had previously ruled her death a homicide.

But the 22-year-old’s official cause of death wasn’t disclosed until Tuesday, though Blue cited state law in limiting the amount of information he could share.

In a memo dated Oct. 5 and filed on Tuesday, Blue listed Petito’s manner of death as homicide and the cause as, “Death by manual strangulation/throttling.”

