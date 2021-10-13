Zamfara State House of Assembly suspends two lawmakers for allegedly working with bandits

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers over their alleged ties to bandits.

The lawmakers, Yusuf Muhammad, Anka representing Anka Constituency, and Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura, representing Bakura constituency, were suspended for three months.

According to the Director General Press Affairs and Public Relations of the Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, the lawmakers will stay off the assembly pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegation leveled against them.

“They are also to appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges in conjunction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them. These are part of the resolutions reached just now at the House plenary presided over the speaker of the House Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya under matters of urgent public importance,” Kaura said.

Leading the debate on the matter shortly after each and every member swore an oath, member representing Maru North, Hon Yusuf…