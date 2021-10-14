America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel rushed to hospital after collapsing at Starbucks

65-year-old America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel has been rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California on Wednesday October 13.

Howie was reportedly a regular at the coffee shop and it was learnt that customers there were shocked when he collapsed.

TMZ reported that paramedics were called to help Howie before he was rushed to hospital for checks to be done. The Los Angeles Fire Department also arrived to assist the Canadian comedian and Howie was able to sit up before he was taken to a hospital at Tarzana, California.

A source told the outlet that doctors believe he passed out from low blood sugar, but tests are being run. The former “Deal or No Deal” host is known for his germaphobia and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and he told Page Six last year that he was taking medication to help him cope.

He said;