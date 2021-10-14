Enugu State Govt to cater for only surviving child of couple who died alongside their daughter and maid after eating poisoned food

Old photo of the couple: Credit: BBC

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has promised that the state government will take full responsibility of the surviving child of couple who died after eating a meal suspected to be poisoned.

The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Chukwu, their three-year-old daughter, Nazareth and maid, Ukamaka Chukwu, died after eating the poisoned food at their residence at Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, leaving their 9-month-old son, Chidiuto, as the only survivor. Read previous report HERE

Speaking when a delegation from Gov. Ugwuanyi paid a condolence visit to the extended family of the deceased, who are in custody of the child, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, who led the team, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the governor to the family, describing the incident as a sad development.

The Commissioner stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi “is…