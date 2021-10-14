“Everybody smokes weed” Burna Boy says hypocrisy is the reason marijuana has not been legalised in Nigeria

Burna Boy has said that hypocrisy is the reason marijuana has not been legalised in Nigeria.

During an interview with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, Burna Boy said “everyone smokes weed” in Nigeria but people like to pretend about it.

The Grammy award-winning singer was asked about legalizing weed in Nigeria and he said: “It’s not a zero- tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen talking about it.

“It’s just kind of hypocritical out there.

“They try to make it seem like if you smoke weed you’ll just go mad in Nigeria.

“Everybody smokes it. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about.”

“No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing to advocate for legalization of weed,” he added.

Asked if people get arrested for possession of marijuana in Nigeria, the 30-year-old singer says it depends on who you are.

He said: “If you can please the person that is stopping you at a…