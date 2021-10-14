“God is not angry with the perpetrator. He is angry with the tolerator”- UK-based Nigerian pastor, Prophet Tomi Arayomi reacts to new Superman being bisexual

A UK-based Nigerian pastor, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has reacted after American comic book publisher, DC Comics, announced that the new Superman character in its next issue is bisexual.

According to a statement by the company on Monday, Jon Kent – the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane- is bisexual.

Reacting to the announcement, Arayomi, the co-founder of My Church Windsor in Windsor, United Kingdom and RIG Nation Television, called on the Church not to remain silent.

“Church! The voice of fear is SILENCE and It’s being heard loud and clear! Read it again! Revelation 2:20- “that you tolerate that woman Jezebel” God is not angry with the perpetrator, He’s not even angry with the celebrator, He’s angry with the tolerator!!!.” the author wrote.