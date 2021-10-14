Kaduna trader flogged for denying paternity of his sixth son

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday, October 13, ordered that a trader, Abdulhamid Yakubu, of Bakin Dogo, be given 80 strokes of the cane for denying the [paternity of his sixth child.

Yakubu had in September this year dragged his wife of 21 years, Maryam Muhammad, to court, alleging that she was an adulterer and that he was not responsible for her pregnancy.

Yakubu was given an option to swear an oath or provide proof regarding the paternity of the child or affirmation of the pregnancy not to be his, but he refused.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, affirmed that the child belonged to Yakubu and ordered him to take responsibility and provide for all his children.