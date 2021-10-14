Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor, four others jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin (photos)

A 21-year-old internet fraudster, Jatto Sheriff Umar, who posed as the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in order to defraud unsuspecting victims via online relationship, was on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 convicted and sentenced to prison for offences bordering on personation and cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, also secured the conviction of four other persons for similar offences. They are Oguntoyinbo Oluwatobi Damilola; Taiwo Akinyemi Kayode from Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Adebayo Adeola Mark from Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adedoyin Olayinka from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State and one Yusuf Alameen Abiodun from Igbo-Owu Area of Kwara State.

While the quartet of Jatto, Damilola, Taiwo and Mark were prosecuted before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the same Court, heard the case…