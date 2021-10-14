Ondo masquerades arrested after robbery operation

Two masquerades have been arrested for allegedly robbing a resident of Melege community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects identified as Sheriff Ojo and Muhammed Lukman allegedly robbed one Adinoyi Mohammed of N370,000 and his mobile handset. It was also learnt that they inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi before leaving the scene of the incident.

Ondo state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odulami who confirmed their arrest, said;