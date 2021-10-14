Planning an Igbo burial is the most stressful thing ever

Mary Lazarus has gone on Instagram to reveal what she and her family went through to bury her mother.

The actress’ mother died in July and her burial rites were recently concluded.

Citing her experience, the actress lamented the extortion that goes on in Igbo land when people are trying to bury loved ones.

She complained that people who were never part of the bereaved and deceased’s lives emerge, making demands for all sorts before the burial will be allowed to take place.

She revealed some of the demands made for her mother’s burial and how it made her feel.

She added that it is “wrong” and puts people under “unnecessary pressure”.

Read her post below.