Police arrest four members of notorious gang behind the kidnap of widow, her daughter and attack on police station in Adamawa

Operatives of the of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested four notorious and high-profile kidnappers.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said the suspects are members of the gang that attacked Divisional Police headquarters in Ngurore, Yola South Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped a widow, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.

The suspects include; Buba Ibrahim (aka) Babangida, 20, native of Wuro Bilal village, Ngurore District ,Yola South LGA, Tumba Alhaji Dan Bappa, 25, native of Ibbare district,Yola South LGA, Buba Alhaji Abdu, a resident of Ibbare, Ngurore District and Abdullahi Lawal, a resident of Lau local government area,Taraba state.

According to the PPRO, during interrogation the suspects confessed to the crimes.

Operatives also recovered 1 AK-47 Rifle with 16 rounds of lives ammunitions from the suspects.

DSP Nguroje said that the arrest…