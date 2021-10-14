Police cannot ban #EndSARS protests – Falana

Human rights activist, Femi Falana has said that the police lacks the power to ban public protests in Nigeria.

Reacting to Lagos state police command’s threat to “suppress planned protests” in commemoration of last year’s #EndSARS protests while appearing on Channels Television on Thursday October 14, Falana averred that the police’s stance is “illegal as they constitute a gross infringement of the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution as well as articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.”

The senior advocate of Nigeria stressed that since the police have been notified of the public rallies scheduled to hold on October 20, it is required to “make arrangements for the provision of adequate security for the participants at the venues of the rallies.”

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba…