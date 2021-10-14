Terrorists not camping around Abuja – Defence HQS

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has dismissed claims that suspected terrorists are setting up camps around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Irabor reacted to the rumors when he spoke during the Ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, October 14.

Recall that Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere on Wednesday raised the alarm that it had gained intelligence from some sources that the terrorists had started setting up camps around the FCT and Niger State, calling for immediate action.

Reacting to the claim, Irabor said ir is false and should be disregarded. He pointed out that many people pushing out information do so to ‘fly agenda kites’, adding that if there was anything like being claimed by those raising the alarm, the military would know.

Reacting to alleged military brutality in the Southeast, Irabor said that the perception of discriminatory military…