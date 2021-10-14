Traders at Alaba Market in Lagos stop APC Governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah from campaigning (video)





Traders at Alaba Market in Lagos have been spotted in a viral video, stopping Anambra's All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah from campaigning in the market. The traders were heard saying there will be no campaign in the market as all they want is Biafra.







