Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Set to make Millionaires Daily

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has turned the dial up with its DiamondXtra product. They are set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million, another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20years) on December 25th 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, they intend to reward one customer daily with N1million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Addressing newsmen during the unveiling of the campaign tagged “DiamondXtra Mega Draw” in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access bank Plc said ” There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win. Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra Mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1million naira for a lucky customer,…