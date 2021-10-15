Deployment of 5G nationwide is 97% ready – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the commission is 97% ready for the deployment and implementation of 5G in the country.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta confirmed the commission’s readiness on Thursday October 14, at the annual African Tech Alliance Forum (AFRITECH) 2021, held in Lagos with the theme: “Embracing Changes and Digital Transformation in the New Normal.”

Revealing that the NCC is working with operators to implement a number of initiatives to ensure network expansion, he also noted that this paradigm shift in communication has led to a significant increase in network connectivity requirements as a result of an unprecedented upsurge in internet traffic, occasioned by the use of a plethora of web applications.

Danbatta further announced that there is also a plan to auction spectrum in 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) band to operators for the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

He said;