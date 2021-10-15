I slept on same bed with Shatta Wale but nothing happened

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has set the record straight on her relationship with dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Efia stated that the only relationship that has ever existed between her and Shatta Wale was friendship and nothing more.

Stating that claims of her having a sexual relationship with the singer should be disregarded, Efia recounted that they once slept on same bed and nothing happened. She added that even though many accuse her of lying, she is unperturbed.